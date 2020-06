My son has a new job πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ₯‚πŸ€—

10 years after completing his degree my son undertook a PGCE (post graduate certificate of education) to qualify as a teacher this year, alongside his full time job. He was fortunate in attending interview just before lockdown occurred. Today he is going to sign a contract for new teaching role in September! πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ₯‚πŸ€—