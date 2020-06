Enjoying the Sunshine 🌸☀️🩰

Enjoying the Sunshine πŸŒΈβ˜€οΈπŸ©°

Taken whilst sunbathing a few days ago, I thought the sunlight through the petals of my poppies looked lovely. I think they look like crepe paper and when they finally fall off, they remind me of a ballerina’s skirt! πŸŒΈβ˜€οΈπŸ©°