Enjoying the Sunshine 🌸☀️🩰 by sarah_louise
63 / 365

Enjoying the Sunshine 🌸☀️🩰

Taken whilst sunbathing a few days ago, I thought the sunlight through the petals of my poppies looked lovely. I think they look like crepe paper and when they finally fall off, they remind me of a ballerina’s skirt! 🌸☀️🩰
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Shirley B
Certainly a different point of view. Your Poppies look great this year and so many.
June 4th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great POV fav
June 4th, 2020  
Margo ace
Thankyou for following me Sarah I will also follow you
June 4th, 2020  
