Angel No. 54? 👼🏻🤔💫

While out my bike recently the number 54 presented itself twice on the same day. I photographed it the 1st time, as it made me smile wondering how big did it need to be?!

A few miles later I saw it again (equally big and visible) which then made me wonder, was there any significance/meaning and a quick google search revealed Angel Numbers to me.



Apparently repeatedly seeing the number 54 is reassurance that everything will be okay, even if things feel scary or uncomfortable right now. It encourages enthusiasm and courage to change habits, lifestyle, and ways of thinking, to go through a period of transition, to be a better person and have the best life possible. 👼🏻🤔 💫