Teeny image in Raindrop 🌺💧📷
A teeny raindrop on one of my Campanula Bell Flowers. I was fascinated to learn afterwards that the image in the raindrop was inverted - ie everything you see in the raindrop is upside down and back-to-front!
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
5th June 2020 9:58am
Dione Giorgio
Fav. What a great reflection in that tiny water drop! Excellent focusing.
June 8th, 2020
