Are You Watching Me?!! 🔎🐝👀 by sarah_louise
68 / 365

Are You Watching Me?!! 🔎🐝👀

A little worker bee doing what bees do best!
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Molly
Love it! Very detailed and captured bee-autifully!
June 9th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
He is hanging in and looking at you, great detailed shot.
June 9th, 2020  
