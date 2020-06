New Flags At Cadbury’s 🏳️‍🌈💜🍫

New Flags At Cadbury’s πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆπŸ’œπŸ«

Very dull day alllllllllll day yesterday, but Cadbury’s (now part of MondelΔ“z International) introduced some colour in flying new flags! πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆπŸ’œπŸ«