Harlequin Ladybird 🐞

A harmonia axyridis better known as the Harlequin ladybird in the UK, also known as the Asian ladybug, and the Halloween bug in the US. One of the most variable species of coccinellidae beetle with an exceptionally wide range of colour forms, it is non-native to the British Isles. Introduced to North America and Europe from Asia in the 1980s (to assist in aphid control in food production) it was first seen here in 2004. Sadly it now out-competes all our native varieties including the red 7 Spot 🐞