81 / 365
Spoiled for Choice 🍺
Part of my Dad’s present on Father’s Day, a selection of speciality ales. I’m not an ale connoisseur, just knew he preferred the blonde/golden types, but must confess these were chosen more by name!! 🤦🏼♀️🍺👴🏻
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Sarah 🌸
@sarah_louise
Shirley B
A very colourful selection which make an eye-catching picture.
June 22nd, 2020
Dione Giorgio
I would get drunk on just one or, with some effort, two of them. Your dad seems to me knows how to chose his beer. Lovely present for
father's day.
June 22nd, 2020
Sarah 🌸
@sangwann
Yes, he knows what he likes and apparently I did very well here! Getting his favourite during lockdown has proven to be a bit hit and miss! His limit is 2 too!! 👌🏻🍺🥴
June 22nd, 2020
Santina
a nice collection of beers, I drink it every now and then especially with pizza
June 22nd, 2020
