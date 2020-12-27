Previous
Next
Happy Christmas! 🕯🎄 🤗 by sarah_louise
84 / 365

Happy Christmas! 🕯🎄 🤗

I’ve not a clue where the months went to post lockdown in UK! Let’s just say I was back at work full time and woooosh - Christmas!
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise