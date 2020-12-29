Previous
Pretty Ribbons 🎀 by sarah_louise
Pretty Ribbons 🎀

Mum taught us all well, never to throw away any present wrapping that could be used again. These definitely made the save to use again pile!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Molly
Very pretty colours and perfect to use again!
December 30th, 2020  
