86 / 365
Pretty Ribbons 🎀
Mum taught us all well, never to throw away any present wrapping that could be used again. These definitely made the save to use again pile!
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Sarah 🌸
@sarah_louise
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
29th December 2020 4:01pm
Molly
Very pretty colours and perfect to use again!
December 30th, 2020
