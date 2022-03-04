Previous
Next
A room with a view 🛥 by sarah_louise
129 / 365

A room with a view 🛥

Now that’s what I call a room with a view! MS Cezanne (OnRiver Hotels) sits on the Buda side of the Danube looking across to The Parliament Building in Budapest 🛥🏨👌🏻
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley B
It certainly is an amazing view. Spectacular is the word that comes to mind.
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise