Old Damson tree still producing fruit by sarah_louise
132 / 365

Old Damson tree still producing fruit

Last year this Damson Tree had about 6 damsons on it! It has excelled itself this year!
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
