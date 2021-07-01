What’s in your focus today?

Kincumber, Central Coast



Second part of the year



I’m thinking about life and goals and what to do with it all. How to manage my time to achieve, but also how to find balance in time out and self care?



Being forced to stop and walk and stretch and lay down and watch-that-show is a real blessing. But I can’t help but always question did I waste that time or did I use it well?