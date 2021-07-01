Previous
Next
What’s in your focus today? by sarahabrahamse
Photo 543

What’s in your focus today?

Kincumber, Central Coast

Second part of the year

I’m thinking about life and goals and what to do with it all. How to manage my time to achieve, but also how to find balance in time out and self care?

Being forced to stop and walk and stretch and lay down and watch-that-show is a real blessing. But I can’t help but always question did I waste that time or did I use it well?
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

sarah abrahamse

ace
@sarahabrahamse
In February 2014 I embarked on a journey I dreamt about all my life. I started this album at home on the 1st of January...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise