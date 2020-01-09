Previous
Steps before the snake!! by sarahbradbrook
9 / 365

Steps before the snake!!

Bush walk through Dorrigo National park. Found our way down to the creek, only to be stopped just before a beautiful swimming hole by Zy nearly treading on a Death Adder!!!! Very lucky boy!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Sarah

@sarahbradbrook
