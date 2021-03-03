Previous
Home grown in Northumberland. by sarahjo61
Home grown in Northumberland.

I grew these lemons on a tree bought from Ikea. Not bad for the North East of England.
3rd March 2021

Sarahjo

@sarahjo61
