Ski Trip to Harriman, Idaho by sarahjohnson11
Ski Trip to Harriman, Idaho

Went cross country skiing today for the first time in 15+ years. The snowy scenery of Harriman State Park couldn't have been more beautiful!
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Sarah Johnson

@sarahjohnson11
