20200102071117_IMG_6187 by sarahr0217
1 / 365

20200102071117_IMG_6187

Day 1! 100 photos a day for 365 days. I downloaded a photography course online and started today. I started to learn about exposure and got to experiment with Aperature, ISO, and Shutter Speed. Photos taken at night in apartment.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Sarah

@sarahr0217
