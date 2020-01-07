Previous
Day 5! by sarahr0217
Day 5!

First time using Lightroom to edit a photo shot in RAW. it's only been 5 days of 100+ pictures but I feel like I've learned so much. Looking forward to this journey of learning a new skill.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Sarah

@sarahr0217
1% complete

