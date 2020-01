Another sunset

TBH, I didn’t take this one today but I did work in LR some this morning. I got distracted, I watched the news, and well here you go. I get a beautiful sunset in my backyard nearly every day. I love watching them, I look forward to them. And I’m that lady in her backyard taking pictures of them nearly everyday, flooding her feed with them. It takes me away from the craziness of this world for just a few moments, so I’ll take it.