Live View with Back Button Focus by sarahrene
34 / 365

Live View with Back Button Focus

I always forget about the Live View and Back Button Focus options and found them useful in getting this shot through some weeds in a lower area where I preferred not to lie down.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Sarah Rene

@sarahrene
Wife, mom, nurse (soon to be NP). This is my first attempt at the 365-challenge. I have always loved photography but received a Nikon D7500...
