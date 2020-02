Attempt #2

At that editorial face-to-face shot I have seen on so many photography groups. It is not as easy as you’d think. My girls are 4 years apart and there is definitely a height difference. Shoulders and arms get in the way, then there’s slouching, head tilting. And you only have a few minutes before your kids get annoyed with you. Oy vey! How in the world do people get faces together so perfectly for this shot?