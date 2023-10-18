Sign up
Firsts.
First time in years I’ve been out with the real camera.
First day out with Fiona, but not the last!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Snaphappy
@sarahsnaphappy
365
I would like to say ‘windswept and interesting’ but more just ‘windswept and bedraggled’ Great day out!
October 18th, 2023
