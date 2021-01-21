Previous
Album Cover Challenge by sarahsthreads
Photo 847

Album Cover Challenge

Thought I might try this again - it's been a while.

Artist: Desmond Miller
Title: nothing left to take away

Quote: "Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away."
- Antoine de Saint-Exupery (1900 - 1944)

I'd like to imagine it as an album of piano meditations evoking the isolation and longing of lockdown, and the desperate hope that all of the things that had been taken away would someday return.
Sarah

@sarahsthreads
I am a (mostly) stay at home mom to three kids, a yarn shop owner and a piano accompanist. Photography has always been an...
