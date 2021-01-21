Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 847
Album Cover Challenge
Thought I might try this again - it's been a while.
Artist: Desmond Miller
Title: nothing left to take away
Quote: "Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away."
- Antoine de Saint-Exupery (1900 - 1944)
I'd like to imagine it as an album of piano meditations evoking the isolation and longing of lockdown, and the desperate hope that all of the things that had been taken away would someday return.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sarah
@sarahsthreads
I am a (mostly) stay at home mom to three kids, a yarn shop owner and a piano accompanist. Photography has always been an...
847
photos
14
followers
20
following
232% complete
View this month »
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
18th December 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albumcoverchallenge122
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close