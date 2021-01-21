Album Cover Challenge

Thought I might try this again - it's been a while.



Artist: Desmond Miller

Title: nothing left to take away



Quote: "Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away."

- Antoine de Saint-Exupery (1900 - 1944)



I'd like to imagine it as an album of piano meditations evoking the isolation and longing of lockdown, and the desperate hope that all of the things that had been taken away would someday return.