Photo 873
Here to Help
The forecasted foot of snow turned out to "only" be 6", but it was still enough that we had to shovel a path for the mailman.
He was pretty disappointed it was not "build a snow fort" snow.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
1
Sarah
@sarahsthreads
I am a (mostly) stay at home mom to three kids, a yarn shop owner and a piano accompanist. Photography has always been an...
874
photos
14
followers
20
following
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL2
Taken
16th February 2021 2:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
boy
,
for2021
Yolanda
ace
Nice portrait
February 19th, 2021
