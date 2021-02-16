Previous
Here to Help by sarahsthreads
Photo 873

Here to Help

The forecasted foot of snow turned out to "only" be 6", but it was still enough that we had to shovel a path for the mailman.

He was pretty disappointed it was not "build a snow fort" snow.
Sarah

Yolanda ace
Nice portrait
February 19th, 2021  
