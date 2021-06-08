Previous
God's Paint Brush by sarasdadandmom
God's Paint Brush

I walked out of the house to get the mail and was greeted by this beautiful sky. It made me smile.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Terry

My name is Terry and I was talked into this project by my beautiful daughter Sara. I have learned so much on 365 and I...
