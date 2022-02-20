Previous
The best trip of my life by sarasdadandmom
Photo 1656

Machu Picchu with high school friends in 2013 have been there twice and I would go again
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Terry

@sarasdadandmom
My name is Terry and I was talked into this project by my beautiful daughter Sara. I have learned so much on 365 and I...
