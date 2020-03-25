Get SMS alert through transactional SMS service of Saudi Bulk SMS

Saudi Bulk SMS’s Transactional SMS service send your customers an SMS alert through Notification SMS on their mobile devices that popups to their mobile screen reminding them about the purpose. SMS alerts are informative and scheduled as per the user guidelines to update the customers on time, such notification SMSs are sent to the customers to acquaint them the important details from the bank, an insurance company, delivery updates, etc. avail our service today to keep your customers updated.