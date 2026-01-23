Sign up
1 / 365
Idstein evening
Today I walked my 7000 steps in Idstein, there is no city lights in the city center and glowing restaurant windows look very cozy. Im afraid photo looks too yellow, but warm yellow = pure coziness for me
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
0
0
Aleksandra
@sashsash
1
Views
1
1
365
NIKON Z50_2
23rd January 2026 10:23pm
evening
,
germany
,
idstein
