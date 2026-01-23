Idstein evening by sashsash
1 / 365

Idstein evening

Today I walked my 7000 steps in Idstein, there is no city lights in the city center and glowing restaurant windows look very cozy. Im afraid photo looks too yellow, but warm yellow = pure coziness for me
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Aleksandra

@sashsash
