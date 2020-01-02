Skills

A piece of mom advice from me to all the mom’s with wiggly little boys: take your son to a salon that specializes in little kids’ haircuts. Yes, the airplane and tractor seats are cool and he loves to sit in them but even more important is that these people have a unique set of skills. Somehow they are able to use clippers and scissors on a moving target without cutting him and while maintaining straight lines and clean cuts. I am not sure how they do this but after seeing my wiggly two year old come away with yet another flawless haircut, I am not ruling out wizardry.