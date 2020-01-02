Previous
Next
Skills by sassyinthecity
2 / 365

Skills

A piece of mom advice from me to all the mom’s with wiggly little boys: take your son to a salon that specializes in little kids’ haircuts. Yes, the airplane and tractor seats are cool and he loves to sit in them but even more important is that these people have a unique set of skills. Somehow they are able to use clippers and scissors on a moving target without cutting him and while maintaining straight lines and clean cuts. I am not sure how they do this but after seeing my wiggly two year old come away with yet another flawless haircut, I am not ruling out wizardry.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Sara

@sassyinthecity
Mom, Wife, School Librarian, Drama Teacher, Beta Club Sponsor, and a whole lot more...I am going to need another head for all these hats!
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise