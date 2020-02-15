Previous
The Calendars by satyajati
25 / 365

The Calendars

Here in my country, restaurant owners put so many calendars in the wall. They believe these calendars wil bring good luck.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Monika Satyajati

@satyajati
Hello, I am Monika from Indonesia. I live in a city named Semarang with my husband. Just started this project in November 2019 and I...
6% complete

