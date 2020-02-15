Sign up
25 / 365
The Calendars
Here in my country, restaurant owners put so many calendars in the wall. They believe these calendars wil bring good luck.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Monika Satyajati
@satyajati
Hello, I am Monika from Indonesia. I live in a city named Semarang with my husband. Just started this project in November 2019 and I...
2
365
SM-G610F
15th February 2020 12:54pm
restaurants
,
indonesia
,
calendars
,
asia
