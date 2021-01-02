Previous
Next
Tablecloth by satyajati
2 / 365

Tablecloth

First thing I did in 2021 was changing our dining table cover. And guess I need to change my mindset too.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Monika Satyajati

@satyajati
Hello, I am Monika from Indonesia. I live in a city named Semarang with my husband. I started 365 project in 2019 but stopped and...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise