4 / 365
Mantis
This beautiful creature just jumped into our house. I was too scared to come closer.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
0
0
Monika Satyajati
@satyajati
Hello, I am Monika from Indonesia. I live in a city named Semarang with my husband. I started 365 project in 2019 but stopped and...
Tags
insect
,
brown
,
praying mantis
