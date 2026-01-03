Previous
Abstract on the Ground by savannah51
4 / 365

Abstract on the Ground

While my husband was busy collecting seed on the side of a country road, I couldn’t resist the lonely pine cone.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Sharon Simpson

@savannah51
Already finished a year quite a long time ago and have decided to start again! This time I will be mainly practicing with my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact