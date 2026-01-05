Previous
A Short Rest by savannah51
5 / 365

A Short Rest

Kayla, our Jack Russel, took a moment’s rest from chasing her ball. Haven’t quite figured out the serious action shot yet……she’s too fast!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Sharon Simpson

@savannah51
Already finished a year quite a long time ago and have decided to start again! This time I will be mainly practicing with my...
Photo Details

