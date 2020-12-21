Previous
Next
360 photo thingy- school supplies by savannakipper
2 / 365

360 photo thingy- school supplies

This is a picture of my school supplies my backpack my binder my pencil case and my school laptop issued by the school . I’ve been using that backpack for four years now and it has been pretty useful
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

savanna kipper

@savannakipper
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise