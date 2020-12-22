Previous
360 phot thingy- Edgar the egg by savannakipper
3 / 365

360 phot thingy- Edgar the egg

This is a picture of Edgar the egg I got them under the refrigerator to take a picture of him he was in hibernating but he had to come out for a few minutes because I need to take a picture of them for this project :-)
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

savanna kipper

@savannakipper
3% complete

