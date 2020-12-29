Previous
Next
350 photo thingy- a pair of knitting needles by savannakipper
10 / 365

350 photo thingy- a pair of knitting needles

This is a picture of knitting needles and a ball of yarn I’ve started to knit I just not that good at it so I gave up but I will try again
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

savanna kipper

@savannakipper
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise