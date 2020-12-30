Previous
360 photo thingy- mittens picture by savannakipper
11 / 365

360 photo thingy- mittens picture

This is a picture of my mom‘s mittens that I stole off the couch to take a picture of because I couldn’t find my mittens or my toque
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

savanna kipper

@savannakipper
