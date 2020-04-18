Previous
Lunchtime car creativity! by scaary1983
26 / 365

Lunchtime car creativity!

The things you create with stuff around you. This was taken in a car glove box with some tin foil from my lunch and some flowers from the bush near my car.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Sarah Clarke

@scaary1983
I've always enjoyed photography from a very young age, but only really took the hobby seriously the past few years. Myself and a few friends...
