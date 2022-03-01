Previous
Our new home (hopefully) by schauna365
5 / 365

Our new home (hopefully)

This is what our new house is roughly going to look like!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

schaunaaax😶‍...

@schauna365
4% complete

