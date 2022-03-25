Previous
Be Inspired: For all the girls!! by schauna365
7 / 365

Be Inspired: For all the girls!!

So grateful for these amazing women who have said these (excluding the bible quotes)!
Remember! Girls, always do what your heart says, not what other people (especially boys, EW!) say!
Also: BOYS DROOL, GIRLS RULE!!!
