Grayling by schmidt
Photo 1787

Grayling

We were camping at Switzer Provincial Park near Hinton, and they had an "Art in the Park" day where they provided paints, brushes and paper to participants. This was what I came up with.
1st September 2019 1st Sep 19

Nathan Schmidt

@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
