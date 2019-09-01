Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1787
Grayling
We were camping at Switzer Provincial Park near Hinton, and they had an "Art in the Park" day where they provided paints, brushes and paper to participants. This was what I came up with.
1st September 2019
1st Sep 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nathan Schmidt
ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
2009
photos
5
followers
4
following
504% complete
View this month »
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
Latest from all albums
164
1839
1840
165
1841
166
167
1842
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
1st September 2019 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
golder365
,
arctic grayling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close