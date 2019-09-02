Previous
Damaged Cache by schmidt
Damaged Cache

I was geocaching just outside the Jasper Park gates, in search of some caches that had not been found for a couple of years - that classifies them as "lonely".

I had the coordinates for this one, but was having no end of trouble locating it, until I broadened my search radius and found it about 15 m from where it was supposed to be. It seemed to have attracted the attention of some sharp-toothed animal, so I was pretty lucky to find it.

I cleaned it up a bit and replaced it at the proper coordinates, to make it a bit easier on the next searcher.
2nd September 2019

Nathan Schmidt

