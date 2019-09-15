Previous
Just Not Right by schmidt
Photo 1796

Just Not Right

I was taken aback when I saw this souvenir licence plate in the parking lot at the rink. Northwest Territories and Nunavut have the polar bear plates - not right for someone to put a southern province on it!
15th September 2019 15th Sep 19

Nathan Schmidt

ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
