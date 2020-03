Moosepack! Player Award I

The plan for the hockey team I'm coaching was to create a player-of-the-game (we modified that to "teammate" of the game) award, in the form of a hat. After looking all over the place - in person and online - for a good moose hat, and finding nothing, I decided to make one myself.



Starting with a hardhat and a couple of pieces of Baltic birch plywood, cut into the shape of antlers...