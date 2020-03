Moosepack! Player Award II

Good progress on the hat. I knew this one was going to get knocked around, being passed among 9- and 10-year-olds over the season, so the root of the antlers was triple thickness baltic birch plywood, epoxied together and with a threaded metal insert; that was then bolted to the hardhat and strengthened by epoxy and fiberglass extending from the root of the antler to the surface of the helmet on all sides.



Note as of posting photo, six months later: it held together the entire season!