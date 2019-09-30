Previous
Moosepack! Player Award III
Moosepack! Player Award III

The finishing touches: painting the antlers and applying fake fur to the surface of the hardhat, including some ears. Each player awarded the helmet will get to write their number and name on the antler in sharpie!
