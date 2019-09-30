Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1791
Moosepack! Player Award III
The finishing touches: painting the antlers and applying fake fur to the surface of the hardhat, including some ears. Each player awarded the helmet will get to write their number and name on the antler in sharpie!
30th September 2019
30th Sep 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nathan Schmidt
ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
1989
photos
5
followers
4
following
499% complete
View this month »
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Latest from all albums
164
1819
1820
165
1821
166
167
1822
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
30th September 2019 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moose
,
moose hat
,
golder365
,
team award
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close