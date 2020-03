Starting Lineups

A look back to last season with the Moosepack! and our starting lineup for a game on December 1. Posting this in March and the striking thing is that at that time, I was moving kids between positions, looking for good fits and chemistry on lines. Mind you, these were 9 and 10-year-olds, still learning positional play. Three of the forwards in this lineup ended up as really solid defenders by the end of the year, and three of the defenders ended up as forwards!