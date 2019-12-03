Previous
Trophy - Good Enough to Eat
Photo 1777

Trophy - Good Enough to Eat

A few out-of-sequence shots from the Coyote Cup championship game on December 8. The Candy Cup was waiting for the winning team, stored on top of the timekeepers box!
3rd December 2019

Nathan Schmidt

Photo Details

