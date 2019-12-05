Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1779
Pep Talk
The talk between periods can be crucial when it comes to keeping momentum, or getting it back.
5th December 2019
5th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nathan Schmidt
ace
@schmidt
I'm a consulting engineer who lives in Edmonton, Alberta, with my wife and two young sons. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with...
1971
photos
5
followers
4
following
494% complete
View this month »
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Latest from all albums
163
1802
1803
164
1804
165
166
1805
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
7th December 2019 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hockey
,
ice hockey
,
golder365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close